Everything We Know About Maine Shooting Spree Suspect Joseph Eaton
The Lede
Joseph Eaton, 34, is suspected of carrying out shooting sprees in the Maine communities of Bowdoin and Yarmouth on Tuesday, just days after being picked up from prison by his mother. The suspected gunman had served time at the Maine Correctional Center following an assault conviction.
Key Details
- Eaton's parents and their two friends were found shot dead at the friends' home, where they had been staying. Shortly after, a gunman with blood on him began shooting indiscriminately at cars on the Interstate 295 in Yarmouth, injuring three in the attack.
- Eaton has admitted to both shootings, and has been charged with four counts of murder over the killings at the Bowdoin home.
- Court filings state that a note found at the home said "someone had been molested there and there was nothing done about it."