The first photos are here.

The Lede

Over 30 years after the release of "Coming to America," a sequel is on the way: "Coming 2 America." Eddie Murphy will resume his role as Prince Akeem — now King Akeem — along with a few other members of the original cast.

Key Details

  • The scheduled release date is March 5, 2021, and it will be available immediately to watch via Amazon Prime.
  • Other returning case members include James Earl Jones, John Amos, Paul Bates, Vanessa Bell Calloway and Shari Headley. New cast members include Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones and more.
  • "I couldn't be happier with how it turned out," Murphy says of the sequel. "We've gone above and beyond what anybody would think."

