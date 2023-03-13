love to see it
'Everything Everywhere All At Once' Wins Big At Oscars With Major Sweep
The Lede
"Everything Everywhere All At Once" won big at Sunday's Oscars, picking up an impressive seven awards: best picture, best actress, best director, best supporting actor, best supporting actress, best editing and best original screenplay.
Key Details
- Michelle Yeoh is just the second woman of color in the Academy Awards' history to win best actress. "For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibility," Yeoh said. "Ladies, don’t ever let anyone tell you you are past your prime."
- Ke Huy Quan, who won best supporting actor for his role in the movie, said: "They say stories like this only happen in the movies, I cannot believe this is happening to me."