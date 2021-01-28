116
'I AM DONE LIVING IN FEAR'

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho
Manson's representatives, who were not immediately available for comment, have "categorically denied" similar accusations in the past.

In 2018, Wood detailed her past sexual abuse before a House Judiciary Subcommittee in support of the Sexual Assault Survivors Bill of Rights. While Wood didn't name Manson as her abuser, many speculated that it was him, Manson having told Spin in 2009 that he had "fantasies every day about smashing her skull in with a sledgehammer."

  • Wood alleges that Manson started grooming her when she was a teenager and abused her during their relationship: "I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation."
  • Four other women issued statements Monday accusing Manson of abuse.
  • One of Manson's accusers, Ashley Walters, said in her statement, "It became clear the abuse he's caused; he continues to inflict on so many and I cannot stand by and let this happen to others."

