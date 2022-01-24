'I HAD NEVER AGREED TO THAT'
Evan Rachel Wood Accuses Marilyn Manson Of Raping Her On A Music Video Set In 2007
Submitted by Adwait via theguardian.com
The Lede
In "Phoenix Rising," a documentary about Evan Rachel Wood's life and career, which premiered at the Sundance festival, she accused Marilyn Manson of raping her while filming his music video for "Heart-Shaped Shaped Glasses (When the Heart Guides the Hand)". Wood says they discussed the "simulated sex scene" but didn't consent to anything more.
Key Details
- Wood says Manson "started penetrating me for real" once the cameras began rolling, to which she had not consented. Wood said she was given absinthe on set, and was "barely conscious" to protest.
- Wood says the experience made her feel "disgusting and like I had done something shameful."
- Wood and other women have accused Manson of physical and sexual violence—which Manson has denied. He is being investigated by the Los Angeles County sheriff's department.
Additional submission from Adwait:
The Rebirth Of Cuba's Abandoned City
Once known for its music, art and architecture, Matanzas had succumbed to neglect and disrepair. Decades later, however, it's being returned to its former glory.