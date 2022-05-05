EPCOT ON CAMERA
EPCOT Released New Conceptual Art For How Their Park Redesign Will Look
1.5k reads | submitted by Molly Bradley
Flordia's EPCOT is undergoing renovations, from the BoardWalk to the entrance area to what was formerly known as Future World.
Disney is turning Future World into three new neighborhoods: World Celebration, World Nature and World Discovery (which will feature a new "Guardians of the Galaxy" rollercoaster, currently in progress).
Disney has released new promotional concept art for four of the EPCOT areas under renovation, showcasing what we can expect them to look like: the festival stage area, the "Moana"-inspired Journey of Water attraction, the CommuniCore Plaza and World Celebration.
Festival Stage Area
Journey of Water
CommuniCore Hall & Plaza
World Celebration
Read more at InsidetheMagic.net.
[Photos: Disney]
Comments