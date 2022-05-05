Popular
EPCOT ON CAMERA

EPCOT Released New Conceptual Art For How Their Park Redesign Will Look

1.5k reads | submitted by Molly Bradley

Disney has been revamping the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, and just released concept art for four areas under renovation. Check out the images here.

Flordia's EPCOT is undergoing renovations, from the BoardWalk to the entrance area to what was formerly known as Future World.

Disney is turning Future World into three new neighborhoods: World Celebration, World Nature and World Discovery (which will feature a new "Guardians of the Galaxy" rollercoaster, currently in progress).

Disney has released new promotional concept art for four of the EPCOT areas under renovation, showcasing what we can expect them to look like: the festival stage area, the "Moana"-inspired Journey of Water attraction, the CommuniCore Plaza and World Celebration.


Festival Stage Area


Journey of Water


CommuniCore Hall & Plaza


World Celebration



Comments

