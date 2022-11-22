Popular
Darcy Jimenez
Elon Musk Calls Nine Inch Nails's Trent Reznor A 'Crybaby' For Quitting Twitter For His Mental Health
The frontman is just one of several celebrities to abandon the app after Musk's $44 billion takeover.
Twitter CEO Elon Musk called Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor a "crybaby" after Reznor told The Hollywood Reporter he was leaving the social media platform to protect his mental health.

  • Reznor said in the Hollywood Reporter interview: "I'm about to depart. We don't need the arrogance of the billionaire class to feel like they can just come in and solve everything."
  • He added: "Even without [Musk] involved, I just find that it has become such a toxic environment. For my mental health, I need to tune out. I don't feel good being there anymore."
  • Responding to a tweet about Trump's reinstatement on Twitter, Musk wrote: "It turns out that Trent 'nine inch nails' Reznor is actually a crybaby."

