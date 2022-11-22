log off, musk
Elon Musk Calls Nine Inch Nails's Trent Reznor A 'Crybaby' For Quitting Twitter For His Mental Health
The Lede
Twitter CEO Elon Musk called Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor a "crybaby" after Reznor told The Hollywood Reporter he was leaving the social media platform to protect his mental health.
Key Details
- Reznor said in the Hollywood Reporter interview: "I'm about to depart. We don't need the arrogance of the billionaire class to feel like they can just come in and solve everything."
- He added: "Even without [Musk] involved, I just find that it has become such a toxic environment. For my mental health, I need to tune out. I don't feel good being there anymore."
- Responding to a tweet about Trump's reinstatement on Twitter, Musk wrote: "It turns out that Trent 'nine inch nails' Reznor is actually a crybaby."