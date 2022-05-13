OH
Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover Is On Hold
The Lede
On Friday, Elon Musk tweeted that his deal to take over Twitter has been put on hold. The move comes just weeks after the Tesla CEO agreed to take the social media platform private in a $44 billion deal.
Key Details
- "Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than five percent of users," Musk said in a tweet.
- According to a quarterly report published by Twitter in April, fake or spam accounts make up less than five percent of users — but these figures have not been independently verified, and the true number could be higher.
- Twitter shares are down more than 13 percent in premarket trading following Musk's announcement.
