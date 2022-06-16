Popular
'Dogecoin Crypto Pyramid Scheme'

Adwait
Adwait · · 1.1k reads ·
Elon Musk And His Companies Sued For $258 Billion Claiming They Ran A Dogecoin Racketeering Scheme
Keith Johnson, an American citizen, has filed a lawsuit saying Elon's companies racketeered to exaggerate Dogecoin prices.

The Lede

Keith Johnson filed his complaint in a Manhattan federal court on June 16, saying that the "Defendants falsely and deceptively claim that Dogecoin is a legitimate investment when it has no value at all," referencing Elon Musk and his companies.

Key Details

  • Johnson is looking to represent people who got involved with Dogecoin trading in April 2019 and wants a total of $258 billion in damages and a stipulation that makes Dogecoin trading akin to gambling under New York and US law.
  • He's also requested Musk and his companies be blocked from promoting Dogecoin.
  • Musk or company representatives from SpaceX and Tesla didn't respond immedeately.
  • This year, Dogecoin has been trading 67 percent down, and it dropped five cents on Thursday.

