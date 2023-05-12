probably a good decision
Elon Musk Says He's Hired A New CEO For Twitter And Will Reduce His Own Role
The Lede
Billionaire Twitter owner Elon Musk said in a tweet Thursday that he has hired a new CEO to run the platform. The new boss has not been named, but Musk said they will be commencing their role in around six weeks.
