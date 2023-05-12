Popular
probably a good decision

Elon Musk Says He's Hired A New CEO For Twitter And Will Reduce His Own Role
The hire comes after months of complaints from investors in other Musk companies including Tesla that the billionaire was distracted by Twitter.
The Lede

Billionaire Twitter owner Elon Musk said in a tweet Thursday that he has hired a new CEO to run the platform. The new boss has not been named, but Musk said they will be commencing their role in around six weeks.

