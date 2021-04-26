Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Submitted by Jon-Michael Poff via foxbusiness.com

The SpaceX founder was blunt about the dangers of traveling to the Red Planet. "We don't make anyone go," Musk said laughing. "It's volunteers only!"

The Lede

Elon Musk summed up the appeal — and the danger — of volunteering to travel to Mars this way: "If an arduous and dangerous journey where you may not come back alive, but it's a glorious adventure, sounds appealing, Mars is the place," he told X Prize Foundation founder and chairman Peter Diamandis last week.

Key Details

  • Musk said in December 2020 that SpaceX would carry humans to the Red Planet by 2026.
  • Mars is about 33.9 million miles from Earth. Unmanned missions to Mars have taken anywhere from 128 days to almost a year.
  • NASA recently awarded Musk's SpaceX a contract to carry out two missions to the moon.