'YOU MAY NOT COME BACK ALIVE'
Elon Musk Said A 'Bunch Of People Will Probably Die' During Mars Missions
Submitted by Jon-Michael Poff via foxbusiness.com
The LedeElon Musk summed up the appeal — and the danger — of volunteering to travel to Mars this way: "If an arduous and dangerous journey where you may not come back alive, but it's a glorious adventure, sounds appealing, Mars is the place," he told X Prize Foundation founder and chairman Peter Diamandis last week.
Key Details
- Musk said in December 2020 that SpaceX would carry humans to the Red Planet by 2026.
- Mars is about 33.9 million miles from Earth. Unmanned missions to Mars have taken anywhere from 128 days to almost a year.
- NASA recently awarded Musk's SpaceX a contract to carry out two missions to the moon.