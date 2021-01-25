Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Elliot Page And Wife Emma Portner To Divorce
The LedeIn a joint statement, the couple announced their divorce after nearly three years of marriage: "After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer."
Key Details
The Source
Other articles and videos you might like
10 Billionaires Made Enough Money During The Pandemic To Vaccinate The Entire World
Elon Musk Donates $5 Million To Education Group Khan Academy
Former Casino CEO, Actress Identified As Couple Who Flew To Yukon, Got COVID-19 Vaccines