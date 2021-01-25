56
REMAINING CLOSE FRIENDS

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho
The "Umbrella Academy" star married Portner, a dancer, in 2018.

The Lede

In a joint statement, the couple announced their divorce after nearly three years of marriage: "After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer."

Key Details

  • Over the years, the couple has expressed their love for each other on social media, including when Page posted an image of their engagement rings on Instagram in 2018 with the caption, "Can't believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife."
  • Last December, Page came out as transgender and non-binary and expressed his gratitude for the support he'd been met with.
  • Page will continue his work on "Umbrella Academy," a show in which Portner worked as a choreographer.

