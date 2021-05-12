'IT'S TIME TO DO SOMETHING DIFFERENT'
Ellen DeGeneres Is Ending Her Talk Show
Submitted by Adwait via hollywoodreporter.com
The LedeDeGeneres will discuss the details of her decision with Oprah Winfrey on an episode of "Ellen" set to air on May 13. "When you're a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged — and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it's just not a challenge anymore," she told The Hollywood Reporter.
Key Details
- DeGeneres has taped more than 3,000 shows and done 2,400 celebrity interviews.
- Even though "Ellen's" Season 18 opener began with an apology addressing allegations that her show was a toxic workplace, the show's ratings had reportedly gone down since.
- DeGeneres returned to stand-up comedy with a 2018 Netflix special and has also produced documentaries for the Discovery channel. DeGeneres told THR she's still thinking about what she wants to do after the show ends.