Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Culture
Bitcoin Science Photos Design News
2378 members

News on Digg: the best articles, videos, tweets, and original content that the web is talking about right now.

'IT'S TIME TO DO SOMETHING DIFFERENT'

Submitted by Adwait via hollywoodreporter.com

Ellen DeGeneres will end her eponymous talk show in 2022 after 19 seasons.

The Lede

DeGeneres will discuss the details of her decision with Oprah Winfrey on an episode of "Ellen" set to air on May 13. "When you're a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged — and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it's just not a challenge anymore," she told The Hollywood Reporter.

Key Details

  • DeGeneres has taped more than 3,000 shows and done 2,400 celebrity interviews.
  • Even though "Ellen's" Season 18 opener began with an apology addressing allegations that her show was a toxic workplace, the show's ratings had reportedly gone down since.
  • DeGeneres returned to stand-up comedy with a 2018 Netflix special and has also produced documentaries for the Discovery channel. DeGeneres told THR she's still thinking about what she wants to do after the show ends.