Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

blood boiling news

Jared Russo
Jared Russo via axios.com
Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes Sentenced To 11 Years In Prison For Fraud
Attorneys for Holmes wanted house arrest. She did not get house arrest.
· 883 reads

The Lede

A California judge sentenced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes to prison for 11 years and three months today for defrauding investors. The failed blood-testing company had bamboozled the world for years until the truth came out that Holmes was faking the science and built the company on a lie. She was found guilty of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud back in January.

Key Details

  • The jury was unable to reach a verdict on three other charges, and didn't convict on charges related to advertising practices.
  • Prosecutors were initially looking for 15 years in prison, while the defense asked for just 18 months of house arrest.
  • Holmes' ex-boyfriend and business partner Sunny Balwani was found guilty of similar charges back in July. He will be sentenced on December 7.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular News Stories