Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes Sentenced To 11 Years In Prison For Fraud
The Lede
A California judge sentenced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes to prison for 11 years and three months today for defrauding investors. The failed blood-testing company had bamboozled the world for years until the truth came out that Holmes was faking the science and built the company on a lie. She was found guilty of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud back in January.
Key Details
- The jury was unable to reach a verdict on three other charges, and didn't convict on charges related to advertising practices.
- Prosecutors were initially looking for 15 years in prison, while the defense asked for just 18 months of house arrest.
- Holmes' ex-boyfriend and business partner Sunny Balwani was found guilty of similar charges back in July. He will be sentenced on December 7.