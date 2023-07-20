Popular
'These barbaric, cruel, intentional acts must end'

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via cbsnews.com
Eleven Horses Die In 'Barbaric' Roundup In Nevada Caught On Video, Showing Animals With Broken Necks
A stallion with a snapped rear leg was chased by a helicopter and horseback rider as it tried to flee on three legs for 35 minutes before it was euthanized, witnesses said.
Eleven horses, including five young foals, have died in the first ten days of a "barbaric" roundup in Nevada. The incident saw four horses break their necks and a stallion with a snapped rear leg try to flee a helicopter and horseback rider for 35 minutes before being euthanized.

Key Details

  • Las Vegas congressman Dina Titus, who is currently trying to ban the use of helicopters to capture horses on federal land, said the Bureau of Land Management's "mistreatment of Nevada's wild horses is tragic."

