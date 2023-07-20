'These barbaric, cruel, intentional acts must end'
Eleven Horses Die In 'Barbaric' Roundup In Nevada Caught On Video, Showing Animals With Broken Necks
The Lede
Eleven horses, including five young foals, have died in the first ten days of a "barbaric" roundup in Nevada. The incident saw four horses break their necks and a stallion with a snapped rear leg try to flee a helicopter and horseback rider for 35 minutes before being euthanized.
Key Details
- Las Vegas congressman Dina Titus, who is currently trying to ban the use of helicopters to capture horses on federal land, said the Bureau of Land Management's "mistreatment of Nevada's wild horses is tragic."