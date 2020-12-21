Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Eccentric Thai King’s Official Mistress Has Hundreds Of Nudes Allegedly Leaked
The LedePhotos of Sineenat 'Koi' Wongvajirapakdi, official consort to King Maha Vajiralongkorn, were leaked to anti-monarchy activists in August, around the time her royal title was restored. Prior to the restoration, Koi had spent 10 months in a correctional facility for allegedly feuding with the queen.
Key Details
The Source
