'A FACTIONAL PALACE GAME'

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho
Palace intrigue goes digital. The king of Thailand faces new embarrassment after 1,400 photos of his official consort were sent to critical journalists.

The Lede

Photos of Sineenat 'Koi' Wongvajirapakdi, official consort to King Maha Vajiralongkorn, were leaked to anti-monarchy activists in August, around the time her royal title was restored. Prior to the restoration, Koi had spent 10 months in a correctional facility for allegedly feuding with the queen.

Key Details

  • Palace politics and infighting likely led to the leak.
  • This is not the first time compromising photos of Thai royalty have been leaked online.
  • The King of Thailand is currently facing growing dissent, with demonstrations criticizing the monarchy gaining steam this year as Thailand suffers from a severe economic depression.

