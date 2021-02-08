592
DEJA VU

Submitted by Molly Bradley
A group of tourists have reportedly gone missing in the mountain pass where nine people died under mysterious circumstances back in 1959.

The Lede

Eight tourists from Moscow, who were visiting the infamous Dyatlov Pass in the cliffs of Western Siberia to pay their respects to the hikers who died there 62 years ago, have vanished. They were due to return back this morning, but their whereabouts are unknown.

Key Details

  • The group didn't register their hike with officials, making them difficult to track.
  • In late January of 1959, several experienced hikers from a university in Yekaterinburg took a trip to the Dyatlov Pass. A few weeks later their bodies were discovered, many with violent wounds of unknown origin.
  • One of the latest theories about what happened in Dyatlov Pass in 1959 was that an avalanche had caused the deaths of the hikers.

