Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Hikers Go Missing While Visiting Dyatlov Pass, Infamous Site Of Mysterious Incident In Russia
The LedeEight tourists from Moscow, who were visiting the infamous Dyatlov Pass in the cliffs of Western Siberia to pay their respects to the hikers who died there 62 years ago, have vanished. They were due to return back this morning, but their whereabouts are unknown.
Key Details
The Source
Other articles and videos you might like
Impeachment Trial Kicks Off This Week As Democrats Seek To Tie Trump To Capitol Riots
Republican Rep. Ron Wright Of Texas Is First Sitting Member Of Congress To Die Of COVID
Cause Of Helicopter Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant To Be Released