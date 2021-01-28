Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Dustin Diamond, Best Known As Screech From 'Saved By The Bell,' Dies At 44
The LedeAccording to a statement from Roger Paul, Diamond's agent, "Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful."
Key Details
The Source
