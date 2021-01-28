12
Diamond died after being diagnosed with a "brutal" form of cancer just last month, his representative said.

According to a statement from Roger Paul, Diamond's agent, "Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful."

  • Having grown up as a child actor on "Saved By the Bell," Diamond struggled with fame and his life as an actor.
  • Diamond's memoir, "Behind the Bell," once caused a rift between him and his "SBTB" cast mates because it described a toxic work environment behind the scenes. Diamond later said that it was never his intention to trash-talk the show.
  • After spending weeks in jail for a bar fight in 2016, Diamond said he wanted a fresh start: "I want to put the tomfoolery and malarkey behind me."

