Drug Supplier Who Gave Mac Miller Fentanyl Laced Counterfeits, That Led To His Death, Pleads Guilty

FACING A MAXIMUM OF 20 YEARS IN PRISON

Stephen Andrew Walter pled guilty to supplying the late rapper with counterfeit oxycodone pills that were laced with fentanyl, which led to MIller's death.
Stephen Andrew Walter is facing a 20-year maximum after pleading guilty to supplying laced oxycodone pills to Mac MiIller, which caused his death. The deal includes dropping a second charge, of conspiring to distribute controlled substances resulting in death, against Walter.

  • Court documents state that Miller was delivered 10 oxycodone pills by Ryan Michael Reavis, who obtained the drugs from Walter.
  • "[Mac Miller] would not have died from an overdose but for the fentanyl contained in the pills that [he] had received from Pettit on September 4, 2018," the court documents said.
  • Miller was 26-years old when he overdosed and died in September, 2018, in Los Angeles. Toxicology reports showed a combination of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol in his system.

