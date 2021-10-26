FACING A MAXIMUM OF 20 YEARS IN PRISON
Drug Supplier Who Gave Mac Miller Fentanyl Laced Counterfeits, That Led To His Death, Pleads Guilty
Stephen Andrew Walter is facing a 20-year maximum after pleading guilty to supplying laced oxycodone pills to Mac MiIller, which caused his death. The deal includes dropping a second charge, of conspiring to distribute controlled substances resulting in death, against Walter.
- Court documents state that Miller was delivered 10 oxycodone pills by Ryan Michael Reavis, who obtained the drugs from Walter.
- "[Mac Miller] would not have died from an overdose but for the fentanyl contained in the pills that [he] had received from Pettit on September 4, 2018," the court documents said.
- Miller was 26-years old when he overdosed and died in September, 2018, in Los Angeles. Toxicology reports showed a combination of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol in his system.
