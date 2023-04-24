Don Lemon Fired From CNN

TV journalist and host Don Lemon shared news on Twitter that he was fired from CNN, where has worked since 2006 and gained popularity for his show "Don Lemon Tonight," which aired from 2014 to 2022. Most recently he was a co-host on the show "CNN this Morning," with Kaitlan Collins and Poppy Harlow.

"Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years," said CNN President Chris Licht in a statement. "We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors."

