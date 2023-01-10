Popular
FBI INVOLVED

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via cbsnews.com
Documents Marked Classified Found At Biden Think Tank, US Attorney Reviewing
The material was identified by personal attorneys for Biden just before the midterm elections.
The Lede

The US attorney in Chicago has been assigned to review documents marked classified, and which appear to be from the Obama administration, found at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington.

Key Details

  • The documents were found by Biden's personal attorneys on November 2, shortly before the midterm elections, and the White House counsel's office notified the National Archives the same day.
  • A source close to the matter told CBS News the materials did not contain nuclear secrets.
  • Attorney General Merrick Garland assigned US Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois John Lausch to establish how the files ended up at the Penn Biden Center. The FBI is also involved in the inquiry.

Comments

