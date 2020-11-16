5
I'VE JUST MADE A HUGE MISTAKE

Submitted by James Crugnale
Several of President Trump's lawyers, including Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, held a press conference Thursday to allege that they have convincing, if not conclusive, evidence that the presidential election was rigged. But in one case, they made a catastrophic error.

The Lede

President Trump's legal team claims it has evidence that could overturn the election. However, in one affidavit, wherein Trump lawyers allege precincts in Michigan have more votes than actual voters, they've mixed the state up with Minnesota.

Key Details

  • The affidavit Sidney Powell hyped, which alleges that many precincts in Michigan have more votes than actual voters, is based on data from Minnesota.
  • Writing for Power Line, author John Hinderaker calls the mistake a "catastrophic error, the kind of thing that causes a legal position to crash and burn."
  • Trump’s lawyers have yet to present any significant evidence that would overturn Joe Biden's victory in the election.

