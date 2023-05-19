Popular
'This was not an easy decision to make'

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via cbsnews.com
Disney Is Pulling Out Of A $1 Billion Investment In Florida Amid DeSantis Feud
Disney's Lake Nona development, which would have brought 2,000 new jobs, is scuttled amid a year-long battle with Governor Ron DeSantis.
The Lede

As the Walt Disney Co.'s feud with Florida governor Ron DeSantis continues, the company has announced it is ditching its roughly $1 billion investment in the state. Disney, which has publicly opposed DeSantis' bill limiting instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in public schools, had plans to construct a new Disney campus in Lake Nona that would have employed 2,000 workers.

