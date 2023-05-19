'This was not an easy decision to make'
Disney Is Pulling Out Of A $1 Billion Investment In Florida Amid DeSantis Feud
The Lede
As the Walt Disney Co.'s feud with Florida governor Ron DeSantis continues, the company has announced it is ditching its roughly $1 billion investment in the state. Disney, which has publicly opposed DeSantis' bill limiting instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in public schools, had plans to construct a new Disney campus in Lake Nona that would have employed 2,000 workers.