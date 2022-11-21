bob swap
Disney Brings Back Former Boss Bob Iger As Company's CEO
The Lede
The Walt Disney Company announced Sunday night that its CEO Bob Chapek will be replaced by Bob Iger, Disney's boss from 2005 to 2020, after less than three years with Chapek in charge.
Key Details
- The surprise announcement was made in a press release Sunday night, and the leadership change is effective immediately, Disney said.
- Iger's reinstatement comes just weeks after Disney announced an operating loss of $1.47 billion for its direct-to-consumer segment in the company's fourth quarter earnings report.
- Iger will serves as Disney's CEO for two years, during which time he will assist the Board in finding his successor.