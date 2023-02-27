Popular
PLAY STUPID GAMES, WIN STUPID PRIZES

Adwait
Adwait via apnews.com
'Dilbert' Comic Strip Dropped By Distributor After Creator Scott Adams Makes Racist Remarks
Media corporation Andrews McMeel Universal said it would no longer work with Adams, the creator of popular cartoon strip "Dilbert."
· 228 reads

The Lede

Two top executives of Andrews McMeel, Chairman Hugh Andrews and CEO/President Andy Sareyan, jointly stated that Adams's relationship with their company was severed. This came to be after Adams made a racist remark on his YouTube show, in an episode on February 22, 2023.

Key Details

  • In the video, Adams described certain Black people as members of "a hate group" and advised white people to "get away" from them.
  • Andrews and Sareyan said their company supported free speech but Adams's comments did not align with their company's core values.
  • "We are proud to promote and share many different voices and perspectives. But we will never support any commentary rooted in discrimination or hate," the company said.

Comments

