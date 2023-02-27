PLAY STUPID GAMES, WIN STUPID PRIZES
'Dilbert' Comic Strip Dropped By Distributor After Creator Scott Adams Makes Racist Remarks
The Lede
Two top executives of Andrews McMeel, Chairman Hugh Andrews and CEO/President Andy Sareyan, jointly stated that Adams's relationship with their company was severed. This came to be after Adams made a racist remark on his YouTube show, in an episode on February 22, 2023.
Key Details
- In the video, Adams described certain Black people as members of "a hate group" and advised white people to "get away" from them.
- Andrews and Sareyan said their company supported free speech but Adams's comments did not align with their company's core values.
- "We are proud to promote and share many different voices and perspectives. But we will never support any commentary rooted in discrimination or hate," the company said.