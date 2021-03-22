19
PUT ON YOUR RED SHOES

Submitted by Molly Bradley
Lil Nas X collaborated on a pair of Nikes that allegedly contain a drop of human blood.

The Lede

The "Satan Shoes" do exist, with human blood added to their bubble soles — but they're the product of a collaboration between Lil Nas X and MSCHF, the Brooklyn-based collective that has previously sold "Jesus Shoes" with holy water in them as well as a chicken-shaped bong.

Key Details

  • MSCHF produced 666 pairs of the "Satan Shoes," which sold out and were priced at $1,018.
  • The blood in the soles comes from six MSCHF employees.
  • Nike has released a statement making clear that they had nothing to do with these shoes. Per The Fader, they have also filed a lawsuit against MSCHF for trademark infringement, among other things.

