Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Did Lil Nas X Really Create Custom Nike Air Max 97s With Drops Of Blood In Them?
The LedeThe "Satan Shoes" do exist, with human blood added to their bubble soles — but they're the product of a collaboration between Lil Nas X and MSCHF, the Brooklyn-based collective that has previously sold "Jesus Shoes" with holy water in them as well as a chicken-shaped bong.
Key Details
The Source
Other articles and videos you might like
Dominion Voting Sues Fox News For $1.6B Over 2020 Election Claims
Maryland Man Fatally Shoots Four, Including His Parents, Before Killing Himself
Apple's HomePod Mini Has A Secret Sensor Waiting To Be Switched On