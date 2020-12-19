55
IN PLANE SIGHT

Delta Flight 462 was delayed for hours after a male passenger forced open a cabin door while the plane was taxiing. He and his companions slid their way out of the plane.

The Lede

Two passengers and a service dog slid down a Delta plane's emergency slide at New York's La Guardia airport Monday after one of the passengers opened a cabin door while the plane was taxiing to the runway.

Key Details

  • Before opening the door, the man reportedly said he had post-traumatic stress disorder.
  • As of Monday afternoon, the man and woman were in custody, although it was unclear if they would face charges or be banned from flying Delta in the future.
  • The plane returned to the gate, and the other passengers were put on other flights.

