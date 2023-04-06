Popular
'he dealt the fatal dose'

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via cbsnews.com
Dealer Pleads Guilty To Selling Fatal Dose Of Fentanyl-Laced Heroin To Actor Michael K Williams
In September of 2021, "The Wire" star was found dead at the age of 54 in his home in Brooklyn, New York.
The Lede

Irvin Cartagena, the dealer who sold the fentanyl-laced heroin that led to Michael K Williams' overdose death in 2021, pleaded guilty to multiple drug charges Wednesday. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement: "Irvin Cartagena sold fentanyl-laced heroin in broad daylight in New York City, feeding addiction and causing tragedy. In doing so, he dealt the fatal dose that killed Michael K Williams."

