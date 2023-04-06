'he dealt the fatal dose'
Dealer Pleads Guilty To Selling Fatal Dose Of Fentanyl-Laced Heroin To Actor Michael K Williams
The Lede
Irvin Cartagena, the dealer who sold the fentanyl-laced heroin that led to Michael K Williams' overdose death in 2021, pleaded guilty to multiple drug charges Wednesday. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement: "Irvin Cartagena sold fentanyl-laced heroin in broad daylight in New York City, feeding addiction and causing tragedy. In doing so, he dealt the fatal dose that killed Michael K Williams."