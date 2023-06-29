Popular
DeSantis Says He Would Eliminate Four Federal Agencies If Elected President
Florida's Republican governor said he would seek to abolish the departments of Education, Commerce and Energy, as well as the IRS.
The Lede

Speaking to Fox News on Wednesday, Florida governor Ron DeSantis said he would try to "reduce the size and scope of government" by closing four federal agencies if elected president. In an interview with Martha MacCallum, DeSantis said he wants to eliminate the departments of Education, Commerce and Energy, as well as the IRS.

Key Details

  • "I'm going to use those agencies to push back against woke ideology and against the leftism that we see creeping into all institutions of American life," he said.

