BE SAFE TOMORROW

Submitted by Molly Bradley
White nationalists are returning to Washington to voice support for President Trump. Last month's protests turned violent with clashes between extremists, counter-demonstrators and bystanders.

The Lede

Enrique Tarrio was taken into police custody last night on charges of destruction of property and illegal firearm possession.

Key Details

  • During a Trump rally last month that turned violent, Tarrio confessed to burning a Black Lives Matter banner that he'd taken from a Black church. The Proud Boys as a collective are also being sued for this.
  • Tarrio has also been charged with possession of two high-capacity firearm magazines that police found on him at the time of his arrest.
  • Currently, three pro-Trump groups have applied to legally gather in DC tomorrow when Congress convenes. Law enforcement is preparing for possible violence.

