Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho
She said her character on the sitcom "was molded by me, from me" and that the "values and principles" of the Kansas farm girl mirrored her own.

The Lede

Other than Tina Louise, Wells was the last surviving member of the regular cast of the memorably corny sitcom which ran from 1964 to 1967.

Key Details

  • Wells died of causes related to COVID-19, her publicist said.
  • Her "Gilligan's Island" character Mary Ann was the epitome of the "Kansas farm girl."
  • The show ran for 98 episodes.

