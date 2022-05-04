Chappelle is uninjured
Dave Chappelle Was Attacked Onstage Last Night. Here's What We Know So Far
The Lede
Comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked onstage by an audience member armed with a weapon late on Tuesday. The incident took place during Chappelle's performance for Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival, whose lineup also included Leslie Jones, Jon Stewart and Chris Rock.
Key Details
- Los Angeles police say the person, who was a member of the show's audience, was armed with a replica gun that could eject a knife blade if discharged correctly.
- Neither Chappelle nor any officers were injured, but the attacker was taken to hospital with "superficial injuries".
- A motive for the attack against Chappelle has not yet been established.
