'this building is going to collapse'
Davenport Officials Say Five Unaccounted For After Building Collapse, Two Likely Still In Apartment Building
The Lede
On Tuesday, officials in Davenport, Iowa, said five people were still unaccounted for — including two who are probably still in the wreckage — after a six-story apartment building partially collapsed on Sunday.
Key Details
- Assistant Chief Fire Marshal Jim Morris said search teams were still on site, but the structure "is unstable and it continues to worsen as time progresses."