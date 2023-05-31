Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

'this building is going to collapse'

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via cbsnews.com
Davenport Officials Say Five Unaccounted For After Building Collapse, Two Likely Still In Apartment Building
The apartment building in Davenport, Iowa, partially collapsed Sunday, and a structural engineer says the rest of the structure "is in imminent danger of collapse."
·
·
·

The Lede

On Tuesday, officials in Davenport, Iowa, said five people were still unaccounted for — including two who are probably still in the wreckage — after a six-story apartment building partially collapsed on Sunday.

Key Details

  • Assistant Chief Fire Marshal Jim Morris said search teams were still on site, but the structure "is unstable and it continues to worsen as time progresses."

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular News Stories