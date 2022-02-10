HMMM
Dave Chappelle Finally Responds To 'NIMBY' Claim
Submitted by Adwait via hollywoodreporter.com
The Lede
The comedian has said he supports affordable housing, just a day after the Dayton Daily News reported that Chappelle and some of his Yellow Springs neighbors specifically opposed an affordable housing project that was planned in their village. A development project in the village was sanctioned 1.75 acres to build affordable housing units, but the village council walked back and now will proceed without any affordable housing units after Chappelle and his neighbors rallied against it.
Key Details
- "Neither Dave nor his neighbors are against affordable housing, however, they are against the poorly vetted, cookie-cutter, sprawl-style development deal which has little regard for the community, culture and infrastructure of the Village," said Chappelle spokesperson Carla Sims.
- The council reverted to the original plan of 143 single-family homes, priced around $300,000, without any allocation for affordable housing.
Comments
