'i find the jurors hopelessly deadlocked'
Judge Declares Mistrial In 'That '70s Show' Actor Danny Masterson's Rape Case
The Lede
A judge declared a mistrial in the rape trial of "That '70s Show" actor Danny Masterson Wednesday after jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict.
Key Details
- Judge Charlaine Olmedo said the jurors in the month-long trial were "hopelessly deadlocked," and said a retrial would take place in Los Angeles Superior Court in March.
- Masterson, 46, is accused of raping three women, including a former girlfriend, between 2001 and 2003. The actor has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
- Prosecutors say the Church of Scientology, its leader David Miscavige and others stalked, harassed and intimidated the women to prevent them from exposing Masterson.