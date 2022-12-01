Popular
'i find the jurors hopelessly deadlocked'

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via apnews.com
Judge Declares Mistrial In 'That '70s Show' Actor Danny Masterson's Rape Case
Masterson is accused of raping three women, including a former girlfriend, between 2001 and 2003. The Church of Scientology is alleged to have tried to silence the women as they sought to go public.
The Lede

A judge declared a mistrial in the rape trial of "That '70s Show" actor Danny Masterson Wednesday after jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

Key Details

  • Judge Charlaine Olmedo said the jurors in the month-long trial were "hopelessly deadlocked," and said a retrial would take place in Los Angeles Superior Court in March.
  • Masterson, 46, is accused of raping three women, including a former girlfriend, between 2001 and 2003. The actor has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
  • Prosecutors say the Church of Scientology, its leader David Miscavige and others stalked, harassed and intimidated the women to prevent them from exposing Masterson.

