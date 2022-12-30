Dame Vivienne Westwood: Fashion Designer Dies Aged 81

The Lede
Vivienne Westwood, the legendary fashion designer who played a major role in the punk movement, has died at the age of 81. Representatives for Westwood said she died "peacefully, surrounded by her family" at her home in London.
Vivienne Westwood, the legendary fashion designer who played a major role in the punk movement, has died at the age of 81. Representatives for Westwood said she died "peacefully, surrounded by her family" at her home in London.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.