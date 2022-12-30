Popular
RIP

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via theguardian.com
Dame Vivienne Westwood: Fashion Designer Dies Aged 81
Iconoclastic British designer rose to prominence by outfitting the Sex Pistols as punk took off in the 1970s.
The Lede

Vivienne Westwood, the legendary fashion designer who played a major role in the punk movement, has died at the age of 81. Representatives for Westwood said she died "peacefully, surrounded by her family" at her home in London.

Comments

