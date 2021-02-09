Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Dallas Mavericks To Resume Playing National Anthem Following Pushback From The NBA
The LedeMark Cuban, the billionaire owner of the Dallas Mavericks, and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver are in disagreement over the national anthem. Though Cuban had told the team to stop playing it, the league has now said they must resume playing it before each game. The team said it will comply at its Wednesday game. Cuban issued a statement reiterating his stance.
Key Details
The Source
