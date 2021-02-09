125
SHOUTING MATCH

The team had stopped playing the anthem at the request of owner Mark Cuban, leading the NBA to reiterate that playing "The Star-Spangled Banner" was required under "longstanding league policy."

The Lede

Mark Cuban, the billionaire owner of the Dallas Mavericks, and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver are in disagreement over the national anthem. Though Cuban had told the team to stop playing it, the league has now said they must resume playing it before each game. The team said it will comply at its Wednesday game. Cuban issued a statement reiterating his stance.

Key Details

  • Cuban instructed his team to stop playing the national anthem prior to the beginning of the season. They went without it for 11 home games.
  • After discussing the decision in an interview with The Athletic, the league issued a statement saying each team must play the anthem before the game.
  • Cuban has previously been vocal about not wanting to play the national anthem before games, saying, "The National Anthem Police in this country are out of control."

