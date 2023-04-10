Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

WTH

Adwait
Adwait via cnn.com
Dalai Lama Apologizes After Video Asking Child To 'suck' His Tongue Sparks Outcry
The Dalai Lama has apologized after a video emerged showing the spiritual leader kissing a child on the lips and then asking him to “suck my tongue” at an event in northern India.
·
·
·

The Lede

In a clip that was shared online, from an incident in February 2023, the Dalai Lama invited a kid on stage and asked him for a hug and kiss. Then the spiritual leader stuck out his tongue and prompted the kid to kiss it. This took place in Dharamshala, India, at an event held by the M3M Foundation.

Key Details

  • The Dalai Lama issued a statement and said he "regrets" what he did. "His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras,” the statement said.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular News Stories