WTH
Dalai Lama Apologizes After Video Asking Child To 'suck' His Tongue Sparks Outcry
The Lede
In a clip that was shared online, from an incident in February 2023, the Dalai Lama invited a kid on stage and asked him for a hug and kiss. Then the spiritual leader stuck out his tongue and prompted the kid to kiss it. This took place in Dharamshala, India, at an event held by the M3M Foundation.
Key Details
- The Dalai Lama issued a statement and said he "regrets" what he did. "His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras,” the statement said.