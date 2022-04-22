Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

Keeping COVID-safe

499 reads | submitted by Darcy Jimenez via npr.org

Should You Still Wear Masks On Public Transport?
The mask mandate for public travel is no longer enforced, but you might want to consider keeping your face covering on when you travel anyway.

The Lede

The federal requirement to wear masks on most US public transport was struck down this week, but infectious disease experts say it's still a good idea to keep your mask on in certain travel situations.

Key Details

  • The air exchange that takes place in airplanes can reduce the risk of catching COVID on a flight, but research has shown flying is even safer when passengers wear masks.
  • Passengers on a crowded bus with closed windows are at increased risk of COVID infection, but opening windows and wearing masks can dramatically reduce the likelihood of transmission.
  • Cabs and ride-sharing vehicles are particularly risky. Fully opening windows, turning on the AC, and taking short rides all lower the risk of transmission.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.