Keeping COVID-safe
Should You Still Wear Masks On Public Transport?
499 reads | submitted by Darcy Jimenez via npr.org
The Lede
The federal requirement to wear masks on most US public transport was struck down this week, but infectious disease experts say it's still a good idea to keep your mask on in certain travel situations.
Key Details
- The air exchange that takes place in airplanes can reduce the risk of catching COVID on a flight, but research has shown flying is even safer when passengers wear masks.
- Passengers on a crowded bus with closed windows are at increased risk of COVID infection, but opening windows and wearing masks can dramatically reduce the likelihood of transmission.
- Cabs and ride-sharing vehicles are particularly risky. Fully opening windows, turning on the AC, and taking short rides all lower the risk of transmission.
