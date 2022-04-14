Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

CORONAVIRUS IN NY

848 reads | submitted by Darcy Jimenez via independent.co.uk

What We Know About The New Versions Of Omicron Spreading In New York
Health officials said "these highly contagious new variants are likely contributing to the rising cases".

The Lede

New York health officials have announced that two new versions of the Omicron COVID-19 variant are spreading in the state, driving the rise of new coronavirus cases in the area.

Key Details

  • The new variants, BA.2.12 and BA.12.1, could be the most contagious yet, but they do not appear to cause more severe illness.
  • The pair of variants was responsible for more than 70 percent of new COVID-19 cases in central New York State in March.
  • BA.2.12 and BA.12.1 have around a 25 percent "growth advantage" over BA.2 — the Omicron variant they evolved from and which was previously the most contagious form of COVID-19.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.