What We Know About The New Versions Of Omicron Spreading In New York
The Lede
New York health officials have announced that two new versions of the Omicron COVID-19 variant are spreading in the state, driving the rise of new coronavirus cases in the area.
Key Details
- The new variants, BA.2.12 and BA.12.1, could be the most contagious yet, but they do not appear to cause more severe illness.
- The pair of variants was responsible for more than 70 percent of new COVID-19 cases in central New York State in March.
- BA.2.12 and BA.12.1 have around a 25 percent "growth advantage" over BA.2 — the Omicron variant they evolved from and which was previously the most contagious form of COVID-19.
