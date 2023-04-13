Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

CONCERNING

Grant Brunner
Grant Brunner via independent.co.uk
New COVID-19 Variant Arcturus On The Rise As US Ends Pandemic Emergency
Arcturus, also known as Omicron sub-variant XBB.1.16, is spreading quickly in India, and mandatory masks are being introduced in some places.
·
·
·

The Lede

So far, it seems that Arcturus is about 20 percent more infectious than the last variant of note, but it hasn't been found to be deadlier as of yet.

Key Details

  • Arcturus has been found in 22 countries to date, and that includes the US.
  • While India has seen a substantial surge in cases, similar severity hasn't been seen elsewhere so far.
  • The national emergency was ended by Biden and congress earlier this week, and the separate public health emergency that's been restricting movement from Mexico will end on May 11.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular News Stories