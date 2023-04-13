CONCERNING
New COVID-19 Variant Arcturus On The Rise As US Ends Pandemic Emergency
The Lede
So far, it seems that Arcturus is about 20 percent more infectious than the last variant of note, but it hasn't been found to be deadlier as of yet.
Key Details
- Arcturus has been found in 22 countries to date, and that includes the US.
- While India has seen a substantial surge in cases, similar severity hasn't been seen elsewhere so far.
- The national emergency was ended by Biden and congress earlier this week, and the separate public health emergency that's been restricting movement from Mexico will end on May 11.