COVID-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak, Energy Department Says
The Lede
The US Energy Department has concluded the COVID-19 pandemic most likely emerged from a laboratory leak, according to an updated and classified report provided to the White House and key members of Congress, the Wall Street Journal reports.
Key Details
- The new report shows how different parts of the intelligence community have come to different conclusions on the pandemic's origin. The Energy Department, previously undecided, joins the FBI in saying it likely spread after a mishap at a Chinese lab.
- The Energy Department's judgement is the result of new intelligence, but was made with "low confidence."
- Four other agencies, and a national intelligence panel, still believe COVID-19 likely spread via natural transmission, while two are undecided.