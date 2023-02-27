Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

origin story

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via wsj.com
COVID-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak, Energy Department Says
In an updated intelligence report, the Energy Department has shifted its opinion to match that of the FBI's, but makes the judgement with "low confidence."
· 571 reads

The Lede

The US Energy Department has concluded the COVID-19 pandemic most likely emerged from a laboratory leak, according to an updated and classified report provided to the White House and key members of Congress, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Key Details

  • The new report shows how different parts of the intelligence community have come to different conclusions on the pandemic's origin. The Energy Department, previously undecided, joins the FBI in saying it likely spread after a mishap at a Chinese lab.
  • The Energy Department's judgement is the result of new intelligence, but was made with "low confidence."
  • Four other agencies, and a national intelligence panel, still believe COVID-19 likely spread via natural transmission, while two are undecided.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular News Stories