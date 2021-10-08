AWFUL
Coroner Reveals How Gabby Petito Was Murdered
Submitted by Molly Bradley via cnn.com
The Lede
Following the discovery of Petito's body on September 19, Teton County coroner Dr. Brent Blue had already determined her death was a homicide, but he recently announced at a news conference that the cause of death was strangulation.
Key Details
- Petito's parents first reported her missing on September 11, after her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, returned from their trip without her. The coroner surmised that she had been dead three to four weeks before her body was found.
- Her body was found in Bridger-Teon National Forest in Wyoming on September 19, not far from where the couple's van was last seen.
- Laundrie disappeared at some point during the search for Petito's body and has still not been found.
Additional Thoughts
Additional submission from Molly Bradley:
Why Retired Boxers And Mixed Martial Artists Can't Give Up The Fight
58-year-old Evander Holyfield might be the most recent example, but he's far from the only legendary fighter to crave "one last bout."