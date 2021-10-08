Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos

Submitted by Molly Bradley via cnn.com

The death of Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old woman who went missing in early September while on a road trip with her fiancé, has been ruled a homicide by strangulation.
Coroner Reveals How Gabby Petito Was Murdered

The Lede

Following the discovery of Petito's body on September 19, Teton County coroner Dr. Brent Blue had already determined her death was a homicide, but he recently announced at a news conference that the cause of death was strangulation.

Key Details

  • Petito's parents first reported her missing on September 11, after her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, returned from their trip without her. The coroner surmised that she had been dead three to four weeks before her body was found.
  • Her body was found in Bridger-Teon National Forest in Wyoming on September 19, not far from where the couple's van was last seen.
  • Laundrie disappeared at some point during the search for Petito's body and has still not been found.

Additional Thoughts

