Contrary To Yesterday's News, The FBI Says The Zodiac Killer Has Not Been Officially Identified
The Lede
The independent cold case investigators claimed to have linked the Zodiac Killer to the 1966 murder of Cheri Jo Bates in Riverside, California, which is how they came to the conclusion that the Zodiac was Gary Francis Poste, who died in 2018. But in August, Riverside police said that the letter the independent investigators used to make their claim wasn't actually from the Zodiac.
Key Details
- Riverside officer Ryan J. Railsback said that they'd already ruled out a connection between Bates and the letter, which was sent in 2016.
- At the time, Riverside police said that the letter "was written as a sick joke" and that the letter-writer was not the Zodiac killer.
- "The $50,000 private reward is still valid," said Officer Railsback this week. "If someone has any information on the Bates case please come forward."
For World Teacher's Day Today, Here's A Breakdown Of Teachers' Salaries Worldwide
The OECD published data on teachers' salaries from around the world. On average, teachers with 15 years of experience make the most in Luxembourg and the least in Colombia.