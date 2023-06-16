Popular
Darcy Jimenez
via bbc.com
Conor McGregor Accused Of Sex Assault After NBA Game
The former UFC champion denies the allegations, which are being investigated by police in Miami.
The Lede

City of Miami Police are investigating claims that UFC fighter Connor McGregor sexually assaulted a woman after an NBA Finals basketball game in Miami on June 9. According to a legal letter detailing the allegations, security guards from the NBA and Miami Heat forced the woman into a men's bathroom before McGregor violently sexually assaulted her.

  • McGregor's lawyer said: "The allegations are false. Mr McGregor will not be intimidated."

