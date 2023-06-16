investigation underway
Conor McGregor Accused Of Sex Assault After NBA Game
The Lede
City of Miami Police are investigating claims that UFC fighter Connor McGregor sexually assaulted a woman after an NBA Finals basketball game in Miami on June 9. According to a legal letter detailing the allegations, security guards from the NBA and Miami Heat forced the woman into a men's bathroom before McGregor violently sexually assaulted her.
Key Details
- McGregor's lawyer said: "The allegations are false. Mr McGregor will not be intimidated."