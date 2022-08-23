Popular
UH OH

Molly Bradley avatar
Molly Bradley
Congress Thinks Some UFOs Aren't 'Man-Made' And That They Could Be Dangerous
In a report, Congress warns that UFO threats to US national security are "expanding exponentially," and that we need to distinguish between "man-made" UFOs and ones of unknown origin.
2

The Lede

Congress's statements come in an addendum to the Intelligence Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023: the report reads, "Cross-domain transmedium threats to the United States national security are expanding exponentially." It goes on to say UFOs that are "positively identified as man-made after analysis" will be addressed by "appropriate offices," meaning they're to be distinguished from "unidentified aerospace-undersea phenomena" that are not man-made.

Key Details

  • The Pentagon defines "cross-domain transmedium" threats as objects that move between water, air and space by yet-unclear mechanisms.
  • In July, the Pentagon launched the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), whose goal is to explore these threats.
  • Former Department of Defense official Marik von Rennenkampff thinks the report, and the launch of this new office, imply that members of the Senate Intelligence Committee think some UFOs do not have human origins.

Comments

  1. Frank Tanghare 2 days ago

    Uhh... Yes. That is the whole point of UFOs right? Unexplained?

    1. ladykrizz 22 hours ago

      The "U" in UFO is for unidentified. They can be man-made.

