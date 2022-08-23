UH OH
Congress Thinks Some UFOs Aren't 'Man-Made' And That They Could Be Dangerous
The Lede
Congress's statements come in an addendum to the Intelligence Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023: the report reads, "Cross-domain transmedium threats to the United States national security are expanding exponentially." It goes on to say UFOs that are "positively identified as man-made after analysis" will be addressed by "appropriate offices," meaning they're to be distinguished from "unidentified aerospace-undersea phenomena" that are not man-made.
Key Details
- The Pentagon defines "cross-domain transmedium" threats as objects that move between water, air and space by yet-unclear mechanisms.
- In July, the Pentagon launched the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), whose goal is to explore these threats.
- Former Department of Defense official Marik von Rennenkampff thinks the report, and the launch of this new office, imply that members of the Senate Intelligence Committee think some UFOs do not have human origins.
Uhh... Yes. That is the whole point of UFOs right? Unexplained?
The "U" in UFO is for unidentified. They can be man-made.