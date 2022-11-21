Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

'incredible act of heroism'

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via theguardian.com
'Heroic' Customers Praised For Tackling Colorado Springs Nightclub Shooter
The gunman killed five people and injured 25 others at LGBTQ venue Club Q.
· 273 reads

The Lede

Patrons of Club Q in Colorado Springs have been praised for their "incredible act of heroism" after tackling the gunman that killed at least five at the LGBTQ venue on Saturday night.

Key Details

  • Colorado Springs mayor John Suthers told CNN further tragedy was prevented by one or two individuals subduing the shooter. "[They] appear to have taken his handgun … and used it to disable him … not shoot him but hit him with the gun," he said.
  • Colorado Springs police chief Adrian Vasquez said the brave individuals are owed "a great debt of thanks."
  • The suspect, 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, was in custody. Police and the FBI are investigating whether the attack was a hate crime.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular News Stories