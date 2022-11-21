'incredible act of heroism'
'Heroic' Customers Praised For Tackling Colorado Springs Nightclub Shooter
The Lede
Patrons of Club Q in Colorado Springs have been praised for their "incredible act of heroism" after tackling the gunman that killed at least five at the LGBTQ venue on Saturday night.
Key Details
- Colorado Springs mayor John Suthers told CNN further tragedy was prevented by one or two individuals subduing the shooter. "[They] appear to have taken his handgun … and used it to disable him … not shoot him but hit him with the gun," he said.
- Colorado Springs police chief Adrian Vasquez said the brave individuals are owed "a great debt of thanks."
- The suspect, 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, was in custody. Police and the FBI are investigating whether the attack was a hate crime.