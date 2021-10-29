THEIR LARGEST-EVER BRAND ACQUISITION
Coca-Cola Buys Bodyarmor For $5.6 Billion
Submitted by Adwait via cnbc.com
The Lede
Coke signaled its intention to purchase the company in February this year in an attempt to get some market share away from PepsiCo's Gatorade, which leads with roughly 70 percent in the sports drink market. Bodyarmor says it's healthier and is now the second-largest drink in the category with retail sales close to $1.4 billion this year.
Key Details
- Mike Repole, co-founder of Bodyarmor, will work continue to work on the company's still beverage portfolio. Previous products Repole has co-founded include Vitaminwater, Smartwater and Energy Brands, which are all now owned by Coke.
- Kobe Bryant's estate is estimated to receive around $400 million from the deal because at one point he was the third-largest stakeholder. He began investing in Bodyarmor in 2013.
- Prior to this Coke's largest acquisition was Costa Coffee for $5.1 billion in 2018.
Additional Thoughts
