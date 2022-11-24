'we don't do gay'
Club Q Gunman's Dad Was Relieved His Son Wasn't Gay After Learning Of Mass Shooting
The Lede
Aaron Brink, the father of the gunman who killed five and injured 18 others at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, said he was relieved to hear his son wasn't gay after learning about the mass shooting.
Key Details
- Discussing the moment he first heard about the attack, Brink told CBS 8: "I go on to find out it’s a gay bar. I said, 'God, is he gay?' I got scared ... And he’s not gay, so I said, 'Phewww…'"
- Brink added he had praised his son, Anderson Lee Aldrich, for violent behavior from an early age. "I told him it works. It is instant and you’ll get immediate results."
- A Texas court affidavit shows that Aldrich changed his name from Brink as a teen, to "protect himself + his future from his birth father."
Well, it makes complete sense that the shooter would have a dad like that.