THINGS THAT MAKE YOU GO HMMM...
The CIA Says Havana Syndrome Isn't A Large-Scale Hostile Attack — But It Could Be A Small-Scale Hostile Attack
Submitted by Molly Bradley via nbcnews.com
The Lede
Following an independent assessment, the CIA says that Havana Syndrome — a constellation of symptoms including cognitive impairment that usually affects US government and military officials — is not the result of a foreign power's systematic attack on hundreds of US officials. But it can't rule out foreign involvement in roughly two dozen cases.
Key Details
- Many of the cases in which the CIA can't rule out foreign involvement are the early ones that began at the US Embassy in Havana in 2016, where US diplomats and spies reported symptoms like hearing and vision loss, memory issues, headaches and nausea.
- Because the CIA conducted this assessment without involvement from the Defense Department or other agencies, some people are skeptical of its results.
- "Even two dozen cases is a lot of cases if Americans were attacked," said one potential sufferer.
Additional submission from Molly Bradley:
Enter the Nightmarish World of Joel Coen’s 'Macbeth'
Denzel Washington leads a magnificent ensemble in this stark, minimalist adaptation of a Shakespearean tragedy.